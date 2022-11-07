Haitian gang leaders charged for kidnapping U.S. citizens

The UN last month agreed on a sanctions regime targeting gangs that terrorize the population in Haiti

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against Haitian gang leaders involved in the kidnappings of Americans and offered up to $3 million for their capture.

Three of the seven Haitians indicted are accused of involvement in the 2021 kidnapping of 16 Christian missionaries and their families near Port-au-Prince.

Lanmo Sanjou, 29, Jermaine Stephenson, in his late 20s, and Vitel'homme Innocent, 36, are charged with conspiracy to commit hostage-taking. Sanjou and Stephenson are allegedly leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang, while Innocent was described as a leader of the Kraze Barye gang.

The Justice Department offered a $1 million reward for the capture of each of the three men, who are believed to be in Haiti.

Five of the hostages were released, and the rest escaped in December 2021 after being held for two months.

Jean Pelice, an alleged member of the 400 Mawozo gang, was brought to the U.S. in May to face charges in connection with the kidnapping. Another alleged 400 Mawozo leader, Joly Germine, has also been extradited to the U.S. to face charges for his role in the hostage-taking.

"The charges unsealed today are a reminder of the FBI's ability to reach criminal actors overseas when crimes are committed against U.S. citizens," Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said.

The UN Security Council last month agreed unanimously on a sanctions regime targeting the gangs terrorizing the population in Haiti.

After failing to reach a consensus on sending an international force to the crisis-hit nation, UN Security Council members adopted a resolution directly targeting the gangs that seized control of the main port and blocked fuel deliveries.