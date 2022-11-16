Frida, Mexico's famous search-and-rescue dog, dies

'Your life motivates us to continue giving everything to serve Mexico. Thank you dear Frida!'

Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained international fame in the aftermath of Mexico’s deadly 2017 earthquake, has died, the Mexican Navy said Tuesday.

Known for her custom goggles and doggy boots, Friday became a social media star and a national symbol of hope after the earthquake left more than 300 people dead in Mexico City and its surroundings.

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File Frida, one of three Marine dogs specially trained to search for people trapped inside collapsed buildings, wears her protective gear during a press event in Mexico City, Mexico.

While she apparently didn’t find any trapped survivors after that particular quake, she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive over the course of her career.

She also worked on two international missions after earthquakes in Haiti in 2010 – where her rescue work began and where she found 12 people alive in the rubble – and Ecuador in 2017.

The Navy remembers Frida for her "independence, concentration, balanced temperament, fearlessness, curiosity," as well as her "empathy towards people,” it said.

Frida gave “hope to thousands of Mexican families in the most pressing moments," the head of Mexico's Navy, Jose Rafael Ojeda, added.

She retired from rescue work in 2019 at the age of 10, only after her image exploded across the internet and graced murals in the Mexican capital.

A life-size statue in Frida's honor was unveiled last month outside the Navy's main office in the Mexico City neighborhood of Coyoacan, with Frida present in what would be one of her last public appearances.

"Your life motivates us to continue giving everything to serve Mexico," the statue reads. "Thank you dear Frida!"