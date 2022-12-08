New Peru president sworn in after predecessor arrested

This makes Boluarte the first woman to lead Peru and the country's sixth president in less than five years

Peru swore in a new president, Dina Boluarte, on Wednesday following the removal and arrest of leftist leader Pedro Castillo.

Castillo was impeached for "moral incapacity" in a session broadcast live on television, with 101 votes in favor of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions. The result was announced to loud cheers, and the legislature called on 60-year-old Vice President Boluarte to take office through 2026.

This makes Boluarte the first woman to lead Peru and the country's sixth president in less than five years. She lambasted Castillo's move to dissolve Congress as an "attempted coup."

Following Castillo's impeachment, authorities detained him on the streets of downtown Lima, the capital of Peru. He is accused of corruption and influence-pedaling, charges which he denies.

Lawmakers have previously tried two times unsuccessfully to impeach Castillo. During his tenure, he faced six criminal investigations and rotated five cabinets.

In her first speech upon taking the helm, Boluarte called for a “political truce to install a government of national unity."

“My first task is to fight corruption, in all forms,” Boluarte said. “I have seen with revulsion how the press and judicial bodies have reported shameful acts of robbery against the money of all Peruvians. This cancer must be rooted out.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people waving Peruvian flags cheered Castillo's downfall in Lima. Elsewhere in the capital and the city of Arequipa, his supporters marched and clashed with police. One held a sign saying: "Pedro, the people are with you."