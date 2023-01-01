Brazil: Tense handover of power from Bolsonaro to Lula

Outgoing president flees to United States ahead of Sunday's inauguration ceremony for leftist leader

Latin America’s giant, one of the biggest democracies in the world, enters 2023 with heightened political tensions.

Brazil’s incoming leftist president Luiz Inacio da Silva — known as Lula — takes office on Sunday at the traditional inauguration ceremony. The outgoing president — controversial far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro has left the country… refusing to officially concede defeat and to participate in the traditional transition ceremony.

There are fears of violence and clashes as security forces have been deployed to the capital Brasilia in record numbers.

Bolsonaro landed in Orlando, Florida in the United States on Friday on a Brazilian Air Force plane, accompanied by advisers and the first lady.

Breaking with decades of democratic tradition, Bolsonaro has repeatedly refused to hand over the presidential sash at Sunday’s inaugural ceremony. Since October’s razor thin national elections, where Lula defeated Bolsonaro with just 50.9 percent of the votes, the president has mostly stayed silent and stopped short of conceding defeat. Two days before the transition of power, he left a tearful message to his supporters.

“If you are upset, concerned, put yourself in my shoes. How many times I ask myself where I went wrong, what I could have done better. I am convinced that I gave the best of myself, with the sacrifice of those by my side, especially my wife," Bolsonaro said.

Evaristo Sa/AFP Jair Bolsonaro

Many of Bolsonaro's supporters have refused to accept Lula's victory, protesting and rioting - some remain camped outside army barracks in the capital, calling for military intervention to stop the transfer of power.

Police arrested four people in connection with a suspected coup attempt, and last week a man who says he was inspired by Bolsonaro was arrested for planting a truck full of explosives near the airport in Brasilia, in an attempt to sow chaos.

Over the weekend hundreds of thousands of people began gathering for the inaugural ceremony, which is attended by many foreign dignitaries including 17 heads of state.

“I am very happy, very excited to be here. Lula’s victory is much bigger than a party or a candidate: it is the victory of a country, of people who believe that we can renew our hope and repair all that has been taken away from us. This is the victory of democracy against fascism," said Lula supporter Caio Silva.

Due to the security concerns, a record 8,000 police forces are present. Lula assumes office for the third time in a historic political comeback — but this time he faces a deeply divided nation facing major economic and social challenges.