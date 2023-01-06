Mexico arrests son of notorious drug kingpin 'El Chapo'

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in the United States for trafficking hundreds of tons of drugs into the U.S. over 25 years

Mexican security forces on Thursday captured the son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, scoring a high-profile win in the fight against powerful cartels days before a visit from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed "El Raton" (The Mouse), was caught in the northwestern city of Culiacan. According to Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval, he was flown to Mexico City on a military plane.

Sandoval said the arrest resulted from six months of intelligence work tracking down the 32-year-old. He has allegedly helped run El Chapo’s operations since his father was extradited to the United States in 2017.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in the United States for trafficking hundreds of tons of drugs into the U.S. over 25 years. The United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Ovidio Guzman's capture, accusing him of being a key player in the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

After the arrest, gunfire and arson shook Culiacan, which comes as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prepares to welcome Biden next week for a North America leaders' summit in Mexico City where security is expected to be high on the agenda.

Sinaloa state governor Ruben Rocha said that a National Guardsman was killed, and at least 28 people were wounded in the violence. At the same time, school classes were suspended, and sporting events in Culiacan were canceled.