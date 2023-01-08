Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, clash with police

Social media footage also showed rioters storming the nearby Planalto presidential palace and Brazil's Supreme Court

Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to try to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, media reported.

The area around the parliament building in Brasilia had been cordoned off by authorities, but Bolsonaro backers who refuse to accept leftist Lula's election victory broke through, marched up ramps and gathered on a roof of the building, smashing the glass in its windows.

Videos circulating on social media show that people dressed in the colors of Brazilian flag broke into the Congress building. Images from the scene are reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally.

The rioters are chanting "Lula is a thief" referring to the results of the October election, in which the new president, known as Lula, claimed victory with a thin majority of 51 percent. Many protesters have been camping outside of the army headquarters for weeks calling for the military support in overturning elections results, which they consider "fraudulent."

Social media footage also showed rioters storming the nearby Planalto presidential palace, which is the official workplace of the country's leader, and Brazil's Supreme Court. Brazilian Secretary of Public Security Anderson Torres said he has deployed forces to restore order. All government buildings were empty as they do not work on Sundays.

EVARISTO SA / AFP Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on January 8, 2023.

Lula took office on Sunday in a traditional inauguration ceremony. Bolsonaro has left the country after refusing to officially concede defeat and to participate in the usual transition ceremony. He landed in Orlando, Florida, in the United States on Friday on a Brazilian Air Force plane, accompanied by advisers and the first lady.