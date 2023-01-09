Hundreds arrested after storming Brazil’s government buildings

Local media have so far confirmed 300 arrests

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in Brazil as police retook the government buildings in the country’s capital Brasilia nearly three hours after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed them on Sunday evening.

According to Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha, at least 400 people were detained while Justice Minister Flavio Dino put the number at 200. Local media have so far confirmed 300 arrests.

The minister said that an investigation will be conducted to uncover who financed the transportation of protesters from different locations in hundreds of chartered buses. According to media reports, the occupation of public buildings was planned at least two weeks in advance and coordinated on social media messengers.

According to media reports, upon arriving at Brasilia’s esplanade, protesters were escorted by military police cars. Riot police only arrived on the scene two hours after the storming of the public buildings began. They had to use tear gas to disperse the crowds that ransacked the Congress building, presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Dino also said that Rocha would be probed for not providing enough security. The governor has already been removed from office for 90 days. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes also ordered Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to block coup-inciting content.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed to punish those responsible for the “fascist” assault. He decreed federal intervention of public security in the capital.

"All the people who did this will be found and punished," Lula, who is currently in Sao Paulo State, told reporters.

He also blamed Bolsonaro for provoking the riots by spreading allegations about election fraud after he lost the presidential race by less than one percent of vote in October. Bolsonaro, who challenged the election results and left for the U.S. two days before the riots, said on social media that he doesn’t support violence and condemned the accusations of his involvement in preparing the protests.