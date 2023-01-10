U.S. hints at Brazil's former president Bolsonaro visa status

'Violence is never appropriate; it’s never the answer. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support,' says spokesperson Ned Price regarding Brazil

The United States on Monday said that the government had not received any official requests from the Brazilian government regarding the status of former President Jair Bolsonaro after his supporters stormed Brazil's Congress.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke while in Mexico with President Joe Biden, telling reporters it appeared that democratic institutions in Brazil were holding. He said U.S. officials are not in direct contact with Bolsonaro, who is believed to be in suburban Orlando, Florida, after flying to Florida two days before his term ended.

Additionally, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price declined to comment specifically on Bolsonaro's visa status but generally spoke about visa rules.

"If someone entered the United States on an A visa, which is essentially a diplomatic visa for foreign diplomats or heads of state, an A visa holder – if an A visa holder is no longer engaged in official business on behalf of their government, it is incumbent on that visa holder to depart the U.S. or to request a change to another immigration status within 30 days," Price explained during a briefing on Monday.

It is believed that Bolsonaro entered the U.S. on such a visa. Price added that if an individual has no basis on which to be in the United States, they would be subject to removal by the Department of Homeland Security.

He clarified, however, he was not talking about a specific visa holder to the laughter of the room. Both Price and Sullivan condemned the violence in Brasilia, with Price adding: "Violence is never appropriate; it’s never the answer. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support."