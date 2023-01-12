Gerson Menandro Garcia de Freitas was a Bolsonaro appointee tasked with boosting Brazil's ties with Jerusalem

Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired his country’s envoy to Israel, apparently as part of a wider shake-up in the wake of the ousting of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro and the subsequent storming of the Latin American nation's parliament by the supporters of the rightist firebrand.

Bolsonaro appointed General Gerson Menandro Garcia de Freitas as part of his efforts to shift the country's traditional pro-Palestinian stance and throw its support toward Israel in international institutions. Lula—a veteran leftist politician and already a former president of Latin America's most populous country—has a long track record of pro-Palestinian statements, and he indicated that he intends to reverse Bolsonaro's policies.

The Axios news site reported that Lula vowed to take a more “balanced and traditional” approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than his predecessor, while the top diplomat in his government, Mauro Vieira, stated that Brazil "will cooperate with Arab countries, primarily Palestine."

In 2009, then-president Lula warmly welcomed former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a notorious Holocaust denier who vowed to "wipe Israel off the face of the earth," during a visit that sparked international criticism.

A year later, Lula became the first Brazilian head of state to visit Israel since Emperor Pedro II visited the Holy Land in 1876. He had, however, refused to go to the tomb of Theodor Herzl, which was part of the itinerary planned for foreign officials visiting for the 150th anniversary of the father of Zionism. A few days later, he laid a wreath at Yasser Arafat's grave in Ramallah. Finally, in the last month of his previous term, his government officially recognized a Palestinian state.