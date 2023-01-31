Former Brazil president Bolsonaro applies for 6-month U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro is currently being investigated by Brazil’s Supreme Court for his role in anti-democratic protests that took place after his election loss

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday applied for a six-month tourist visa to remain in the United States.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida in late December as his term ended rather than watch the inauguration of his leftist successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. While he was in Florida, Bolsonaro’s supporters violently stormed Brazil’s capital, calling for a military coup to overturn the October election.

He is understood to have entered on a visa for visiting world leaders, which expires on Tuesday as he is no longer on official business.

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it was incumbent on an individual who entered the United States on a so-called "A" visa, reserved for diplomats and heads of state, to depart the country within 30 days or apply for a change of immigration status if they are no longer engaged in official business.

After watching supporters of former U.S. leader Donald Trump invade the U.S. Capitol two years ago, Democratic President Joe Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Bolsonaro from his self-imposed American exile.

Bolsonaro is currently being investigated by Brazil’s Supreme Court for his role in the anti-democratic protests.