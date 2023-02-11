Biden and Lula project unity on democratic values and climate change

'We have to continue to stand up for democracy and our democratic values that form the core of our strength'

In an effort to repair the strained ties between the two largest democracies in the hemisphere following the ousting of Donald Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Joe Biden met with the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday.

According to a joint statement released by Brazil and the U.S., Washington pledged to support a fund to protect the Amazon rainforest during the visit. Biden agreed to go to Brazil. The two leaders also discussed their commitment to fighting climate change and defending democracy from the rise of authoritarianism.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he meets with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Oval Office of the White House.

"We have to continue to stand up for democracy and our democratic values that form the core of our strength," Biden told Lula before a private Oval Office session between the leaders, adding that the two were on the "same page" about the "climate crisis,” according to Reuters.

During far-right leader Bolsonaro's presidency, Brazil's diplomatic ties with other longtime allies chilled, despite his loud support from former U.S. president Trump. Brazil "self-marginalized itself for four years" under the former president, Lula said at the White House, without mentioning Bolsonaro by name.

Bolsonaro, who barely lost to Lula in the October 30 runoff election, boarded a flight to Florida two days before his tenure ended on January 1. He had challenged the outcome of the election. Days later, a violent mob of Bolsonaro supporters attacked Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential mansion.