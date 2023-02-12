Bolsonaro mulls return to Brazil in coming weeks

'There is nowhere quite like home. Brazil is a wonderful country, as we all know. I intend to return to Brazil in the coming weeks'

After spending more than a month in the United States, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announced on Saturday that he would return to Brazil "in the coming weeks."

Bolsonaro traveled to Florida two days before incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the new president on January 1. He then sought a six-month tourist visa in order to extend his stay in the U.S.

"There is nowhere quite like home. Brazil is a wonderful country, as we all know," Bolsonaro said while he spoke to a group of Brazilians In Boca Raton, as shown in a video released online by CNN. "I also want to return to Brazil. I intend to return to Brazil in the coming weeks."

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell A man exits through the garage door of the home where former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been staying, in Reunion, Florida, United States.

However, Bolsonaro - accused of inciting a violent election denial movement in his native Brazil - may face dangers if he makes a hasty return. Brazil's Supreme Court is investigating him for allegedly inciting anti-democratic demonstrations, culminating in his supporters seizing government facilities in Brasilia.

His lawyer stated to Reuters last month that the former president would prefer to "enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months before deciding what his next step would be," casting doubt on his ambitions to return. Still, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told Reuters this week that officials anticipate Bolsonaro's return to Brazil following the carnival season, which concludes on February 22.