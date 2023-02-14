Impeached Brazilian president Rousseff to head BRICS bank

Dilma Rousseff has not held a public office since 2016, when she was impeached from the country's presidency

Former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff was nominated by incumbent president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva to head the New Development Bank (NDB).

The bank is part of the BRICS, an organization formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, headquartered in Shanghai, China.

The NDB has an investment portfolio of around $32 billion, and aims to finance works for Clean Energy & Energy Efficiency, Water & Sanitation, Environmental Protection, and Transport, Social & Digital Infrastructure projects in emerging countries. As of now, the institution has already approved the financing of over 100 projects around the world, including the Beijing Gas Emergency Reserve (China) and the Rajasthan Water Restructuring Project (India).

Brazilian president Lula is reported to go to Beijing in the coming month and the expectation is that he will take Dilma with him on the trip. Sources close to the president said that the nomination already has the approval of all members of the BRICS. If confirmed, she is expected to receive a salary of $55,500 a month.

Marcos Troyjo, current president of the NDB was asked to resign the position in order to make it vacant. Troyjo was appointed to the position by then-president Jair Bolsonaro and would have a mandate until 2025. The diplomat, however, has already been invited to be part of the team of the governor of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, Bolsonaro's ally.

Brazilian news outlets have reported that the president was looking for a position for his former successor, even having an ambassadorship in Portugal in mind, but the decision to nominate her to the NDB is seen as a strategic one to members of the newly elected government.

Rousseff has not held a public office since 2016, when she was impeached from the country's presidency due to a fiscal responsibility crime during her tenure. She was held responsible for one of the worst economic crisis that affected Brazil, with a 14 percent unemployment rate, a deficit of about 530 billion dollars and an inflation of 27 percent during her period as president of Brazil.

Her party mates, including President Lula, still denounce her impeachment as a coup, despite the legal confirmation by the Supreme Court. The protests against her between 2014-2016 were the country's largest, with millions filling the streets of Brazil's five regions with pro-impeachment cries.

Dilma's last political election was in 2018, when she was defeated in the Minas Gerais Senate race. Since Lula's return to power, she has been present in many of the official ceremonies and even spoke at the inauguration of Brazil's Attorney General, Jorge Messias. Rousseff was also Lula's Chief of Staff and Minister of Mines & Energy. She was later accused and investigated (as part of the Car-Wash operation) for corruption involving the purchase of an oil refinery in Pasadena during her tenure as minister.