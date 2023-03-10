Mexican drug cartel apologizes for murder, kidnapping of Americans

Mexican authorities suggested that the abduction was the result of a 'mix-up' rather than a targeted attack

A Mexican drug cartel accused of kidnapping four Americans and murdering two of them has said the killers acted alone and will be handed over to authorities, local media reported on Thursday.

Several Mexican news outlets published a letter allegedly issued by the the Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel, in which the organization said it "strongly condemns" and "apologizes" for the kidnappings and murders, which were carried out without the authorization of the group's leaders.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter reads, adding that those individuals had gone against the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”

The four Americans had driven into northern Mexico in a white minivan last week before they were shot at and abducted by gunmen in the border town of Matamoros.

Two were found dead on Tuesday, a third was found with gunshot wounds and another was unharmed. A Mexican bystander was also killed in the gunfire.

Mexican authorities suggested that the abduction was the result of a "mix-up" rather than a targeted attack. The victims visited Mexico because one of them was planning to have cosmetic surgery, a Mexican official said.