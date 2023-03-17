On anniversary of bombing of Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, Israeli FM points to Iran

29 Israelis were killed and scores wounded in the terrorist attack perpetrated by Iran's proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad

On the 31st anniversary of the bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Argentina, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday that Iran was responsible and that it was wreaking havoc and terror in the world today.

On March 17, 1992, a bomb exploded at the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 and injuring 242. Among the dead were four Israeli diplomats.

The Israeli Embassy in Argentina will hold the traditional memorial ceremony on the day of the attack, and the Foreign Ministry headquarters will be represented by the Deputy Director of the Latin America Division, Ambassador Yonatan Peled.

"Thirty-one years after the terrible attack on the Israeli embassy in Argentina, we continue to remember the victims. The responsibility for this murderous attack lies with the government of the Ayatollahs in Iran and its terrorist proxies. Today Iran remains a terrorist state that finances and directs terrorist attacks around the world and continues to harm its citizens who are fighting for freedom. The international community must send a clear message to the Iranian terrorist government," Cohen said.

"Foreign Ministry personnel represent the State of Israel in 108 missions around the world, and none of them are at risk to their lives or those of their families. On the 31st anniversary of the bombing, we bow and embrace the families of those killed in the attack, including the envoys of the State of Israel: Eliora Karmon, Zahva Zahavi, David Ben Rafael and Ali Ben Ze'ev, may their memory be blessed."

The main ceremony is expected to be attended by families of victims and survivors, as well as local and Israeli officials.