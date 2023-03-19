The 36-year-old was released by the police after being held hostage by armed kidnappers for four hours

A 36-year-old Israeli national on vacation in Medellin, Colombia, was kidnapped by a local criminal gang Friday night while on a date with a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, the Foreign Ministry announced.

According to Metropolitan Police Deputy Commander Jose Miranda, when the two left the restaurant, the woman pretended to wait for a cab while calling the gang members, who then took the Israeli and forced him into a car.

Local police were alerted and began a pursuit through the streets of Medellin, while roadblocks were set up throughout the city. The car holding the Israeli collided with a police vehicle and the criminals were apprehended.

"The victim told police that he had been kidnapped and his belongings had been stolen. He also said he was injured," police said, adding that the Israeli man was taken to hospital.

Three armed kidnappers were arrested in the incident. The Israeli national was held hostage for four hours and investigators are looking into whether the kidnappers are also linked to an earlier incident, in which a Swedish national was found dead earlier this month.