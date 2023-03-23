Blinken says the extent of U.S. involvement in Haiti would be to bolster the faltering Haitian National Police

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that talks were underway on an intervention force for crisis-hit Haiti, with discussions expected with neighboring Canada during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit.

Haitian leaders and the United Nations have called for a new international mission to stabilize the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation, which has been plagued by gang violence, declining public health, and political instability over the past few years.

"There's been discussion of some kind of multinational force at the United Nations," Blinken told the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, "a discussion that we're actively participating in."

"The president will be going to Canada tonight, in fact, where we'll pursue conversations with the Canadian government about what we might do together along with other countries - CARICOM countries, countries in the region - to support that," Blinken continued, referring to the bloc of Caribbean nations.

Despite the possible intervention, Blinken said that the extent of U.S. involvement in Haiti would be to bolster the faltering Haitian National Police, which he said was not "properly resourced."

The United States has a long history of interventions in Haiti over the past century, but Biden has said on multiple occasions that he is reluctant to deploy troops overseas after ending the war in Afghanistan in 2021.