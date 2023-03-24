Bolsonaro announces return to Brazil from U.S. on March 30

'I will resume a normal life, I will work for the PL, travel around Brazil and take part in politics'

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, who left the country after his election defeat to Luiz Inacio da Silva last year and has since resided in the United States, announced on Friday he would return to Brazil on March 30.

His Liberal Party (PL) said on social media that the 68-year-old right-wing politician will arrive on Thursday at 7:30 am.

"I will resume a normal life, I will work for the PL, travel around Brazil and take part in politics," Bolsonaro said in an interview earlier on Thursday.

He initially sought a six-month tourist visa in order to extend his stay in the U.S. After being accused of inciting a violent election denial movement in Brazil which led to rioters storming government buildings in January experts suggested he would refrain from returning to his homeland in fear of facing persecution. However, in February, Bolsonaro said that he intends "to return to Brazil in the coming weeks."

The former president has also been accused of trying to illegally bring into the country some expensive jewels that were given to him by the Saudi government during an official visit in 2021. While travelers entering Brazil with goods worth more than $1,000 are required to declare them and pay import taxes, Bolsonaro allegedly tried to bring diamond Chopard jewelry which is estimated at $3.2 million without declaring it. There was also another set of expensive jewelry, reportedly given as a gift to his wife.

Bolsonaro denied the accusations but following the reports about his upcoming return to Brazil his entourage said he had handed the jewels over to authorities, through his lawyers.

"I found out about this story a year later and my wife found out about it through the press," Bolsonaro said during the interview.

"She has nothing to do with this, the box that was for her is with customs."