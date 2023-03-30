Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil for first time since end of presidency

Back in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is still in the crosshairs of justice could face several prison sentences

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro returned to his country on Thursday for the first time since the January riots following his loss in the presidential election.

He had been in exile in the United States for three months to escape multiple convictions back in Brazil, where he is still in the crosshairs of justice and still faces several possible prison sentences.

Speaking from a Florida airport before boarding his flight home, he said he would not take the lead in opposition to President Lula.

Nevertheless, he also said during an interview on CNN that he would help his party as an "experienced person," and that he intended to travel around Brazil to campaign in next year's local elections.

The former president is facing numerous legal problems, including an investigation into whether he incited rioters to storm the main government buildings a week after Lula's inauguration.

AP Photo/Eraldo Peres Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil.

He is also facing 16 cases before the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Brazil, which could prevent him from running for election for eight years, thus excluding him from the 2026 presidential race.

Bolsonaro is also at the heart of a scandal concerning jewelry worth several million dollars offered by Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Jair Bolsonaro also denied being at the origin of the January unrest, expressing his "regrets". The Supreme Court of Brazil, however, decided to include it in its investigation into the storming of government buildings on January 8.