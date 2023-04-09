Two Turks arrested in Brazil over possession of fake Israeli passports

They aroused suspicion after being unable to understand the questions asked in Hebrew by a police officer called in to help

Two Turkish passengers were arrested last week in Brazil for possession of fake Israeli passports.

Federal police said they were apprehended on Thursday at Viracopos International Airport as they attempted to board for Lisbon, Portugal. They aroused suspicion after being unable to understand the questions asked in Hebrew by a police officer called in to help.

“Both were arrested in the act for using false documents and were transferred to the Federal Police station in Campinas, from where, after the police procedures, they will be sent to the prison system and will remain at the disposal of the federal justice system,” the police statement said.

It added that the two men, who initially came from Istanbul, will be given a Turkish interpreter to assist them in the legal proceedings.

Last August, a man was arrested in Barbados while trying to fly to Germany using a fake Israeli passport. The forged document contained numerous spelling mistakes.