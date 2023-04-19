'We are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their clear understanding of the genesis of the situation (in Ukraine)'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, during which he thanked the Latin American government's offer to mediate peace in the Ukraine-Russia war.

"We are interested in resolving the conflict as soon as possible," Lavrov said.

"We are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their clear understanding of the genesis of the situation (in Ukraine)," he continued. "We are grateful for their desire to contribute to finding ways of settling this situation."

Earlier this week, Lula said the United States must stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine and that "the European Union must start talking about peace," after his visit to China. He added that the international community can "convince" Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that "peace is in the interests of the whole world."

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, "In this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts.”

Washington doesn’t have "any objection to any country that wants to try to bring an end to the war,” Kirby continued, "that could happen right now, today, if Putin would stop attacking Ukraine and pull its troops out."

The Brazilian leader will have to manage a delicate balancing position between the U.S., Russia, and China. Brasilia and Beijing recently struck a deal to bypass the U.S. dollar when paying for trade goods, a major Chinese milestone in establishing its own currency, the Yuan, as the dominant international currency.