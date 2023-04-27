Brazil and Israel - The balance between friends, foes and foreign policy

Lula, who returned to power in January 2023 after a decade away, has historically been critical of Israel

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva has stirred the waters with the country’s Jewish community once again.

“The UN was so strong that, in 1948, it managed to create the State of Israel. In 2023, it fails to create a Palestinian state,” Lula said during a speech in Spain.

Not only is the statement incorrect, it reflects on his broader approach to Israel and to foreign policy in a larger sense. Lula, who returned to power in January 2023 after a decade away, has historically been critical of Israel and very supportive of the Palestinian cause.

As he took office again, the message was that Brazil would return to a more balanced relationship with Israel. This, in response to his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, who was a very staunch supporter not only of the state of Israel, but also of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Within a few weeks, Lula’s office said it would be replacing Brazil’s ambassador to Israel - signaling a shift in the diplomatic relationship. It’s relevant to keep in mind that Lula is of the more old-school leftist tradition in Latin America.

At 77, we’re not talking about a modern leader with fresh eyes on friends, foes, faux pas and fine lines. And this is true across the board for Brazil’s stance internationally.

Despite indications that he would take a more open approach, his foreign policy is taking on a shape that in many ways seems to rub Western allies the wrong way. Since taking office, Lula restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela, allowed Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro, said that the United States should stop "encouraging" the war in Ukraine and refuses to sell weapons to Kyiv. And this week the president has come out and called on developing nations to replace the dollar with their own currencies in trade - in line with China and the other BRICS countries.

Supporters say Lula is reviving Brazil’s decades long approach of non-alignment - of looking out for Brazil’s interests first and foremost, regardless of frowning eyebrows by Western allies.

This shift back to a more critical voice against Israel and a more open approach towards the Palestinians - and hence the Arab world, with whom Brazil boasts strong trade ties – makes sense in this context. And together with the traditional approach of the leftist Worker's party to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the glove fits perfectly.

What consequences that will have for the relationship between Brazil and Israel on a diplomatic and practical sense, remains to be seen.