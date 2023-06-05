Venezuelan President Maduro arrives in Saudi Arabia a day before Blinken's visit

Venezuela has earlier sought Saudi Arabia’s support amid falling oil prices and U.S. sanctions

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for an official visit and was welcomed at the Jeddah airport by Deputy Governor of Mecca region Prince Badr bin Sultan and other officials, state media reported on Monday.

According to the Saudi state agency SPA, Maduro arrived late Sunday. The report didn’t elaborate on the president’s schedule or an official reason for the visit, which came a day before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the kingdom for high-level talks.

Venezuela has earlier sought Saudi Arabia’s support amid falling oil prices and U.S. sanctions, which were imposed by former president Donald Trump but eased by his successor Joe Biden. However, in order to lift the sanctions, Washington demands Venezuela take concrete steps toward free elections.

Later this week, Saudi Arabia will host an international conference on combating extremism that will be co-chaired by Blinken. In recent months the Gulf state has restored ties with American foes - Iran and Syria and has also hosted a senior Russian official despite him being under Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Last June, Iran, and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation agreement during a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran