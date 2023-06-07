Iran's President plans weekend trip to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will start the tour on Sunday, of 'friendly' Latin American countries, that have also been sanctioned by the U.S.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit the Latin American countries of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, local state media reported Wednesday.

The tour is touted to be of "friendly countries" that have also been hit with U.S.-sanctions. The visit is slated to start on Sunday, and was reported to raise Iran’s "level of economic, political and scientific cooperation" with like-minded Latin American nations, according to IRNA state news agency.

In February, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Venezuela and praised the important relationship between the two countries. Tehran and Caracas both play an important role in OPEC, which has given them the ability to use international discussions for their own agenda, due to the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made a similar visit to Iran in June 2022, where the two nations signed a 20-year agreement for cooperation in the oil, petrochemicals and defense sectors. Despite these advancements, the U.S eased its sanctions on Venezuela, and according to AFP, France called for “diversification of energy sources, including from Caracas.”

With that being said, the U.S accused Iran of getting around sanctions by using countries like Venezuela. Washington recently punished a dozen people and entities in China and Hong Kong, over allegedly helping procure parts and technology to boost Tehran’s ballistic missile development.

Meanwhile, the commander of Iran’s navy Shahram Irani announced on Saturday that Tehran has made plans to form a naval alliance with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, and India. According to Iranian media, the aim of the coalition would be “to bring security” to the region.