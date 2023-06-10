Children, including baby, found alive after 40 days in Colombian Amazon jungle

Colombia's president says the kids are 'an example of absolute survival that will go down in history' and it is 'a joy for the whole country!'

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced late Friday night that four children were found after surviving alone in the Amazon jungle. Their plane crashed 40 days ago, killing three adults, including their mother.

"A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive," Petro posted on Twitter, accompanied with a cellphone picture.

Several adults were shown taking care of the children, with thermal blankets, food and water. One rescuer held the smallest child, a one-year old, and fed him from a bottle. Some of the men were in military fatigues, others were volunteers.

The children varied in ages, the eldest at 13 and the youngest at one, the two middle children were nine and four. Descended from the Huitoto Indigenous group, their grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, told AFP that the children were taught hunting, fishing and gathering, and knew the jungle well.

However, with that being said, jaguars, snakes and other predators roamed the area. Armed militant groups could also be found in the jungle, usually part of a drug-smuggling operation. A search and rescue team of 160 soldiers and 70 Indigenous volunteers were able to follow clues to the children.

The air force used 10,000 flyers that they hoped would reach the children, after dropping them across the jungle. Instructions were given in Spanish, and an Indigenous language, with survival tips, and asking to stay put. In addition, the military dropped food parcels and bottled water.

Handout / Colombian Presidency / AFP Handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency of President Gustavo Petro speaking to members of the media in Bogota, Colombia.

"Getting closer and attaining peace in the agreement that is moving forward with the ELN,” the Colombian president first mentioned a truce agreement with the guerilla group, “and now I return and the first news is that indeed the Indigenous communities that were in the search and the military forces found the children 40 days later.”

"They were alone, they made it on their own. An example of absolute survival that will go down in history," he said, "today we have had a magical day."