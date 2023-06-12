Iranian president begins tour of three Latin American countries

Ebrahim Raisi will visit Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, countries which, like Iran, are subject to U.S. sanctions

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi started a tour of three Latin American countries on Monday, with the aim of strengthening political and economic ties with allies opposed to the West.

He will visit Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, countries which, like Iran, are subject to sanctions by the United States.

"Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the independent countries of Latin America are strategic. Our position and that of these three countries is to oppose imperialism and unilateralism," declared Ebrahim Raisi before his departure.

Iran has particularly close ties with Venezuela, as the two countries signed a 20-year cooperation plan that took their bilateral relations to a "strategic" level, during a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran last year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668165657945415685 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Over the past three years, Iran considerably strengthened its energy cooperation with Caracas, which included repairing and refurbishing Venezuelan refineries, as well as sending cargoes of heavy crude to help Venezuela increase its oil and gas production.

Last month, a Cuban delegation visited Tehran and signed 13 agreements which, according to Iranian officials, cover cooperation in biotechnology, healthcare, trade, banking, agriculture and sports.

Finally, like Iran, Nicaragua is targeted by U.S. and European sanctions over the government's 2018 crackdown on protests. Managua also started eyeing Beijing, having recognized China's right over Taiwan.

"The choice of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba as the first destinations of our president's Latin American tour is no coincidence, and in a period of transition to a multipolar era, the fact that the names of these countries line up on the list of governments opposed to American hegemony is most remarkable," said IRNA, the Iranian government's official news agency.