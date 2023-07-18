EU, Latin America summit underscores rift over Russia

A handful of Latin American countries – Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela the most adamant – opposed holding Moscow responsible for the war in Ukraine

A summit between European, Latin American, and Caribbean leaders on Tuesday highlighted their differences over how to deal with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

As leaders from the European Union – including French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz – and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) met for a second day, diplomats struggled to agree on language for the final communique.

A handful of Latin American countries, such as Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela, opposed holding Moscow responsible for the war in Ukraine. Other leaders from the region were ready to sign up in support of Ukrainian sovereignty, but put more emphasis on the need for a negotiated peace rather than a victory for Kyiv.

"It would be a shame that we are not able to say that there is Russian aggression in Ukraine," said Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. "It's a fact, and I'm not here to rewrite history.”

In the opening session on Monday, CELAC president Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines cited the crisis in Haiti, the Palestinian struggle for statehood, and various wars in Africa as deserving of European attention.

"A lot of countries will point out that there are other conflicts in the world, and I hear that," he told reporters. "And they will say that other conflicts in the world perhaps haven't got the same amount of attention as Ukraine."

Latin American leaders came to the summit hoping to make progress in unblocking a stalled EU trade deal, and some Caribbean nations wanted to discuss reparations for European colonialism and slavery. They have expressed some frustration with Europe's insistence on the importance of the war in Ukraine, but officials still hoped to be able to release a final text.