U.S. orders nonessential staff out of Haiti amid gang crisis

Gangs control some 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, and carjackings continue to escalate in Haiti

The United States ordered its nonessential personnel and family of government employees to leave Haiti as the Caribbean nation faces spiraling insecurity, the State Department said Friday.

"U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges," the statement said.

The U.S. government is "extremely limited in its ability" to assist Americans in the country who may need emergency help, it said, warning that "kidnapping is widespread" and that the Haitian Health Ministry "confirmed an outbreak of cholera."

Staff at the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince already live under tight security, are confined to a protected residential area, and are forbidden to walk around the capital or use any public transport or taxis.

Gangs control around 80 percent of the Haitian capital, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, and carjackings continue to escalate in the impoverished Caribbean nation. With Haitian security forces overwhelmed, the U.S. State Department advisory warned that "mob killings against presumed criminals have been on the rise since late April."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry have for months urged for an international intervention to help support the police. While Guterres has called for a non-UN force, the Security Council has asked him to present by mid-August a report on all possible options, including a UN-led mission.

Several countries have said they support the idea of such a force, but none has offered to lead it.