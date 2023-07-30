U.S. nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, NGO says

According to reports, Dorsainvil, 31, is from New Hampshire and has a daughter

A U.S. nurse and her child were kidnapped in Haiti, a humanitarian aid organization said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our director’s wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry," El Roi Haiti said on its website.

There were no details about the age of the child in the statement. According to reports, Dorsainvil, 31, is from New Hampshire and has a daughter. Her friends told U.S. media that Alix is a "deeply compassionate and loving person."

“We are aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners.”

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. State Department ordered its nonessential personnel and family of government employees to leave Haiti as the Caribbean nation faces spiraling insecurity. Gangs control around 80 percent of the Haitian capital, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, and carjackings continue to escalate.