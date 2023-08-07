UNICEF condemns ‘alarming’ rise in kidnappings of Haiti women, children

The amount of kidnappings in the first six months of 2023 was close to the total registered for the entirety of last year, and was triple the 2021 tally

Some 300 women and children were kidnapped in Haiti by criminal gangs this year so far, UNICEF said Monday, warning o a disturbing rise in abductions that leave “deep, physical, and psychological scars.”

The amount of kidnappings in the first six months of 2023 was close to the total registered for the entirety of last year, and was triple the 2021 tally – “an alarming spike in kidnappings,” the United Nations children’s agency said, adding that women and minors face “unthinkable terror.”

"The stories we are hearing from UNICEF colleagues and partners on the ground are shocking and unacceptable," said UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Garry Conille. "Women and children are not commodities. They are not bargaining chips. And they must never be exposed to such unimaginable violence."

The surge in abductions, he added, threatens "both the people of Haiti and those who have come to help."

Criminal gangs control some 80 percent of Haiti’s capital city Port-au-Prince, and kidnappings, rape, robbery, and murder have become a looming daily threat.

Calling the overall situation in Haiti "catastrophic," Conille said almost half the country's population – including nearly three million children – now require humanitarian assistance. UNICEF has warned that the political and economic chaos roiling the poorest country in the Americas has fueled a surge in malnutrition, with one child in four now chronically undernourished, many gravely so.

The UN official warned that local healthcare systems are "teetering on the brink of collapse and schools are under attack," adding that the violent gangs made it "difficult to deliver much-needed aid."