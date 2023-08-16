Cohen hails Latin American countries that 'stood by the State of Israel and the Jewish people'

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Paraguay's President Santiago Peña on Tuesday during his inauguration in the capital Asunción, ahead of the country becoming the fifth to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

"We continue to strengthen the international status of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel," Cohen said, according to a press release.

"I invited the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, to come this year for a presidential visit to Israel, and to inaugurate the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."

Former president Horatio Cortes announced his intention to move the embassy in 2018, but withdrew his commitment. This sparked a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shuttered Israel's embassy in Paraguay's capital.

"The opening of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem, and the Israeli embassy in Asunción, will strengthen Israel's regional and international position and the important ties between the countries. We will continue and strengthen the important historical connection with the countries of Latin America, which stood by the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

A member of the conservative Colorado party, the 44-year-old Peña is an economist and former finance minister. His inauguration was attended by a slew of foreign dignitaries, including the king of Spain. The new president vowed to oversee "the resurgence of a giant."