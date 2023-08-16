Argentina's shock candidate suggests embassy could move to Jerusalem

Javier Milei says his first international trip will be 'to Jerusalem to delve deeper into his studies of the Torah, Talmud, and other Jewish scriptures'

Argentina’s leading presidential candidate has shocked the world over, and has started making waves in Israel with his professed closeness to the Jewish state and Judaism in general.

Javier Milei took the spotlight after being an outsider in Argentina’s political sphere, but then won 30 percent of the votes in a primary election viewed as a “dress rehearsal” ahead of the general election. The main parties were close at his heels with 28 and 27 percent.

The eccentric presidential hopeful has been compared to former U.S. president Donald Trump, in policy and campaign histrionics, even indicating he would also move the Argentinian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

And after winning the primary, Milei said if he won the general election that his first international trip would be to "travel to Jerusalem to delve deeper into his studies of the Torah, Talmud, and other Jewish scriptures."

His closeness to Judaism even warranted a question from EL PAÍS, asking whether he considered changing his religion, to which Milei replied he was “studying” the matter.

“If I’m president and Shabbat falls, what do I do? Am I going to disconnect from the country from [Friday to Saturday]?” There are some issues that would make [the religion] incompatible [with the presidency],” the Argentinian presidential hopeful told EL PAÍS.

“The rabbi who helps me study says that I should read the Torah from the point of view of economic analysis,” Milei concluded.

The local Jewish Argentinian Radio Jai revealed Milei regularly studies Torah texts with Rabbi Shimón Axel Wahnish from ACILBA, the Moroccan Jewish community in Argentina, which were described as extensive dialogues that offered both inspiration and spiritual sustenance. He even made a pilgrimage visit to the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, New York.