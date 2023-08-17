One protester was reportedly arrested for assaulting a police officer, but was later released

Anti-Israel protesters injured an employee of the Federal University of Amazonas, in Brazil’s Manaus during a protest against a lecturer who heads the Brazilian chapter of a pro-Israel advocacy group, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Jewish Journal, Andre Lajst, director of StandWithUs Brazil, was speaking last week about how Israeli technologies could contribute to the development of the Amazon region, when pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with security and university workers outside the auditorium where the conference was held. Police officers had to escort Lajst out of the venue.

The report said that the adviser to the rector of the university left the scene with a broken nose after trying to protect her daughter. Several students were also harassed.

One protester, Christopher Rocha, 27, was reportedly arrested for assaulting a police officer, but was later released.

"Unfortunate. I was invited to speak about sustainable development at the Federal University of Amazonas and had to be escorted by the police because a group of antisemites wanted to violently prevent my “presence.” This hate has to stop!" Lajst wrote in a social media post after the incident.

"I will continue to do my best to educate as many people about Israel and anti-Semitism. I believe that education, as well as dialogue and respect, are the path to peace and tolerance," he later added.

Protesters called Lajst, a Brazilian-born Jew who served in the Israeli Air Force from 2011 to 2013, a "defender of Israel's apartheid regime." The Arab-Palestinian Federation of Brazil stated before the event that "the university cannot be a stage for defending an apartheid regime."

Lajst, grandson of Polish Holocaust survivors, said the university's Central Student Directory also called him a "Nazi" on its website.

"There is no worse offense for me," he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.