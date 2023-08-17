Boeing 787 pilot dies mid-flight over the Caribbean

The two co-pilots had to navigate an emergency landing in Panama after the pilot fell unconscious

It's a scenario right out of a Hollywood disaster movie.

As a LATAM Miami to Santiago flight quietly ran its course, the pilot, Iván Andaur, who was reportedly feeling a little under the weather at the time of takeoff, went into the aircraft's lavatory.

The cabin crew did not see him return to the cockpit, and a few minutes later found him lying on the ground. The flight's paramedics and civilian medical personnel tried to revive him, but to no avail.

GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP Pilots in a cockpit.

The plane was over the Caribbean Sea, south of Cuba. The flight's two co-pilots had to navigate an emergency landing in Panama, at Tocunem airport.

In a statement, the airline said that "during the flight, all necessary safety protocols were applied to protect the life of the pilot concerned."

Iván Andaur was an experienced pilot with over 25 years' experience.

Evaristo Sa (AFP/File) LATAM Airline.

The passengers who tried to revive the pilot pointed to the lack of emergency equipment.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have the necessary resuscitation tools in the plane to treat the pilot properly," said one of the civilian nurses on the flight.