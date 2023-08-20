Surprise Guatemala presidential frontrunner brings distinct Israeli angle

Bernardo Arevalo has said about the Guatemalan election that he faces 'political persecution by a corrupt minority that knows it is losing power by the day'

Polls opened Sunday for Guatemala's presidential election, in a runoff marked by harassment of a surprise frontrunner, who fired up voters with promises to fight corruption.

Bernardo Arevalo, 64, stands at the precipice of being Guatemala’s president, but as a frontrunner candidate he also has a distinct Israeli angle, after working and studying in the Holy Land.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate with Seed Movement party, gestures after delivering his speech during the closing campaign rally at Constitution square in Guatemala City.

If Arevalo wins the Guatemalan election, he would become the world leader with the most extensive experience in matters pertaining to Israel, having studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, while his father served as ambassador. And then serving as a diplomat himself at Guatemala's embassy.

It’s worth noting that Guatemala itself also stands out as a staunch supporter of Israel, having been the first to follow the United States with an embassy move to Jerusalem.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693061351948828995 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Back in Guatemala, Arevalo entered a war of establishments. The business sector supports him, whereas the political echelon is against him. Voting stations opened at 7:00 am local (1300 GMT), allowing the the Guatemalan people to pick between the reformist outsider and former first lady Sandra Torres.

The international media has taken the business establishment's side, seeing Arevalo as a president who would fight corruption and enhance democracy, and recent polling shows that the public supports him, calling him "Tío Bernie."

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File) Former first lady Sandra Torres, the National Unity of Hope, UNE, presidential candidate, takes a selfie backdropped with supporters, during a campaign rally in Chimaltenango, Guatemala.

However, the fight isn’t over. Arevalo claimed he had been victim to "political persecution by a corrupt minority that knows it is losing power by the day."

Arevalo's success was followed by raids against his Semilla party offices and those of electoral officials, prompting the United Nations, the European Union, and the Organization of American States to raise the alarm over efforts to undermine the vote. Former attorney general Claudia Paz y Paz told AFP that the corrupt "have progressively taken control of all state institutions.”

And just days before the final vote, a Washington-sanctioned prosecutor Rafael Curruchich, said he did not rule out more raids and possible arrests after the elections.