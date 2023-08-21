The "Yes" vote to cease exploitation of an oil block in Yasuni National Park, a highly diverse biosphere, garnered 59 percent approval, with 98 percent counted

Ecuadorians have chosen to halt an oil drilling endeavor within the Amazon reserve, marking a momentous instance of climate democracy.

The "Yes" vote to cease exploitation of an oil block in Yasuni National Park, a highly diverse biosphere, garnered 59 percent approval, with 98 percent of votes counted.

Ecuador's prominent indigenous groups, Confeniae and Conaie, shared their enthusiasm on social media, declaring, "Today Ecuador takes a giant step to protect life, biodiversity, and indigenous people."

Following years of petitions for a referendum, the highest court authorized the vote in May to determine the fate of "block 43," contributing 12 percent of Ecuador's daily oil output of 466,000 barrels. This block lies within a vast reserve spanning a million hectares, housing rare indigenous populations and a rich variety of flora and fauna.

Drilling commenced in 2016 after prolonged debates and unsuccessful attempts by former president Rafael Correa to persuade international entities to pay $3.6 billion to a cash-strapped Ecuador in exchange for not drilling.

Raphael Alves (AFP) View of a forest fire in the Amazon during the Greenpeace overflight

This reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, along with the isolated Tagaeri, Taromenane, and Dugakaeri communities.

While Ecuador's national oil company, Petroecuador, had authorization for 300 hectares of exploitation, it claims to be utilizing only 80 hectares.

The Amazon basin, spanning eight countries, is crucial in absorbing carbon. Yet, its degradation endangers the world's largest rainforest, potentially leading to tree loss and carbon release, with dire climate repercussions.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg have voiced support. DiCaprio noted Ecuador's potential to lead climate politics democratization, allowing voters to advocate for the environment and Indigenous rights.