Migrant bus crash leaves 15 dead and 36 injured in central Mexico

A bus carrying mainly Venezuelan migrants collided with a trailer in central Mexico on Tuesday, resulting in a devastating crash that claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals and left 36 others injured, as confirmed by authorities.

The collision occurred on a highway connecting the states of Puebla and Oaxaca.

The Puebla government conveyed the unfortunate news on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "Unfortunately, 15 people lost their lives and 36 more were injured," their statement said.

Governor Salomon Jara of Oaxaca took swift action in response, directing authorities in his state to extend support to those who were injured. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims through social media.

Lethal road accidents have become a distressing norm in Mexico, often stemming from causes like excessive speeds, vehicle disrepair, and driver exhaustion. These incidents not only claim local lives but also have a significant impact on migrants undertaking perilous journeys towards the United States.

Earlier this month, a tragic bus accident in Nayarit claimed 18 lives, including foreign migrants and Mexicans, after the vehicle plunged into a ravine. In February, a collision between a bus carrying migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Central America and a trailer in Oaxaca resulted in 17 fatalities.

This pattern of accidents remains a concern, with instances like a bus veering off a mountain road in Oaxaca in July, leading to 29 fatalities. Another devastating occurrence took place in December 2021 when a trailer carrying 160 migrants crashed into a pedestrian bridge in Chiapas, leaving 56 dead, mostly Guatemalans.