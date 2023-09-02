Ecuadorian inmates release 57 guards, police held hostage after uprising

Gang violence in Ecuador has already seen car bombings, grenades thrown in the capital Quito, and a political assassination, as well as the prison riots

Inmates in six Ecuadorian prisons released 50 guards and seven police officers that were taken after an uprising in the correctional institutions, the state prison service said Friday.

The service members "were freed and are undergoing medical evaluation to verify their health status," the Ecuadorian SNAI prison authority said, adding all of whom appeared in good health.

Authorities announced the hostage-takings on Thursday, but many details remain unclear, such as when the guards and police were first captured and at which prisons exactly.

(AP Photo/Xavier Caivinagua) Prisoners stand on the roof of the Turi jail where dozens of prison guards and police officers have been kidnapped by the inmates, in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Inmates on the roof of the Turi prison in the Andean city of Cuenca on Friday morning, one of whom was holding a walkie-talkie, shouted at a crowd of uniformed officers to retreat, according to AFP.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two car bombs were detonated near buildings belonging to the prisons authority in Quito and three grenade explosions shook the capital. There were no reported casualties.

Fernando MACHADO / AFP Police officers gather outside the Turi prison in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Powerful drug cartels have entered into bloody gang wars, much of which has played out in Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons. Corruption allowed the organized crime leaders to take control of the jails. The conflict between the rivaling Colombians and Mexicans has led to over 430 inmate deaths since 2021, leaving a trail of burned and dismembered bodies.

"Prisons are the headquarters and sanctuary" of the gangs, former head of Ecuador’s army intelligence Mario Pazmino told AFP, adding "it is not the public administration which controls them."

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso had already decreed a 60-day state of emergency in July, allowing soldiers to be deployed at the penitentiary institutions, but it only further ignited tensions.

Ecuador has already been marked with electoral violence, with the assassination of a second place frontrunner Fernando Villavicencio. The former journalist and anti-corruption activist was already a member of the national assembly.

Villavicencio was gunned down while getting into a car in the northern city of Quito, after he warned there were threats against his life by one of the country's powerful gangs.