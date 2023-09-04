Six killed in Peru clash between army and rebels in Andes region

The area has been a battleground where the armed forces have been combating drug trafficking organizations and the remnants of the Shining Path group

In a recent clash in Peru's largest coca-growing area, four soldiers and two members of the Shining Path guerrilla group lost their lives, the Peruvian army announced.

The confrontation occurred at dawn when soldiers came under attack while conducting patrols in the south-central Andes region.

For the past two decades, the area has been a battleground where the armed forces have been combating drug trafficking organizations and the remnants of the Shining Path group.

The soldiers were engaged in "territorial control" operations, according to the army's statement. Three other officers were injured in the incident and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of cocaine, following Colombia. In 2022, approximately 95,000 hectares (or 23,500 acres) of coca leaf, the primary ingredient for cocaine production, were cultivated, according to monitoring data from Peruvian authorities.

Ernesto Benavides (AFP/File) Peru has placed Machu Picchu, the Incan city of the Andes, under close watch as the Salcantay glacier, which lies to the south, melts

The Shining Path is a Maoist rebel group that emerged in the 1980s with the goal of overthrowing the Peruvian government. The majority of its leaders are either deceased or incarcerated, leaving only a small number of members operating in remote regions.

Over two decades of conflict between the military and guerrilla forces resulted in an estimated 70,000 casualties, according to the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.