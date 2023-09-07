Mexico advances abortion rights as two women take presidential race spotlight

'The legal system that penalizes abortion in the Federal Penal Code is unconstitutional' declares the Mexican Supreme Court

Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion across the conservative country on Wednesday, following a similar ruling two years ago, coming on the same day as the ruling political party selecting a woman to be its presidential frontrunner.

“The legal system that penalizes abortion in the Federal Penal Code is unconstitutional, since it violates the human rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate,” the court said on social media

With the nomination of Claudia Sheinbaum to be candidate for current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party, the stage was set for two women to compete for the presidency for the first time.

Sheinbaum, a scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, would go head-to-head with Xochitl Galvez, a businesswoman and senator with Indigenous roots selected to represent the opposition, the Broad Front for Mexico.

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, opposition candidate for the presidential elections, speaks during a political event at the Angel of Independence monument, in Mexico City.

The Mexican Supreme Court had already ruled that abortion was not a crime, which de facto authorized the procedure throughout the country.

The declarations slowly followed up on a constitutional challenge to the penal code from the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, which has now opened the way for women across the country to access the procedure without fear of prosecution.

The Information Group on Reproductive Choice (GIRE), abortion rights advocates, welcomed the latest step decriminalizing abortion at the national level in Mexico.

"Federal health institutions throughout the country will have to provide abortion services to women and people with the capacity to gestate who request it," GIRE said on social media.

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) A woman holds up a sign with a message that reads in Spanish; "I will decide" as she joins a march demanding legal, free and safe abortions for all women, marking International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City.

Through Latin America, elective abortion is legal in Argentina, Colombia, Cuba and Uruguay. Other nations allow it in certain circumstances, such as rape or health risks, while there are outright bans in El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.