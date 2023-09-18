Peru: At least 24 killed as bus falls into ravine in Andes

Locals found survivors still in the bus, which crashed down some 650 feet into a river below the road

At least 24 people died and 35 were injured as a bus fell off a mountain road in the Andes Mountains in Peru, according to officials.

A bus traveling from the towns of Huancayo and Huanta fell into a ravine some 650 feet deep in the Huancavelica area, in the southeastern part of the country, just before dawn.

Police earlier reported 20 deaths, before the health ministry said four more had died. At least two of the deceased were children.

Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP Rescue workers and police officers stand at the crash site after a bus plunged off a cliff in Matucana, east from Lima

Locals arriving on the scene were the first to respond to the accident, and found passengers still alive in the bus, media reports said. The vehicle was held in place by bushes, preventing it from being swept away by a river.

Rescue workers later arrived to extricate survivors from the wreckage and evacuate them to hospitals.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident, although the mayor of a nearby town said that the road was damaged in a recent landslide and has not yet been repaired.

Another accident in the area last month left 13 people dead. World Health Organization statistics for 2019 log 4,414 deaths in road accidents in the country.