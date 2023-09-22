The number of migrants caught crossing from Mexico into the U.S. illegally or presenting themselves at legal border crossings has steadily risen since May

U.S. border authorities encountered over 142,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the first half of September, a tally on pace to match or even surpass previous monthly highs.

During a press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared the U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures before proposing a visit to Washington in November to discuss migration and other issues.

The number of migrants caught crossing illegally or presenting themselves at legal border crossings has steadily risen after dropping in May when the United States rolled out stricter new asylum rules. U.S. cities at the border and further north have been strained by this increase, particularly Eagle Pass in Texas, whose mayor declared a state of emergency earlier this week due to a “severe undocumented immigrant surge.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has grappled with record numbers of migrants attempting to cross illegally since he took office in 2021, and is already facing attacks over the issue as he runs for re-election in 2024. His administration on Wednesday announced that it would grant nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the U.S. access to work permits following demands by Democratic state and city officials to help migrants work legally.

To reduce illegal crossings, Washington rolled out a new regulation in May that requires migrants to schedule an appointment to enter at a legal border crossing or face a higher standard for asylum. The Biden administration also has opened other legal ways for migrants to enter the U.S. from abroad.