Roof collapses during baptism in a Mexican church, at least 10 dead

The disaster struck the coastal town of Ciudad Madero, in Tamaulipas state, with a Red Cross rescuer telling local media that 80 people had been in attendance

A church roof collapsed during a baptism in northeastern Mexico, resulting in at least 10 people dead, including three children, and 60 more injured, according to local authorities on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, ten people are confirmed dead. Of these, five are women, two men and three children," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal told reporters at the scene of the disaster.

HANDOUT / TAMAULIPAS CIVIL PROTECTION / AFP Handout picture by the Tamaulipas Civil Protection showing rescuers and members of Civil Protection working to rescue people who were trapped after a church roof collapsed in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas State, Mexico.

Rescue workers were attempting to recover the body of a woman from the rubble, but the death toll was not expected to rise as all of the missing had been accounted for, he added.

At least 60 people were treated for injuries, the governor explained, with 23 still hospitalized.

"Two have serious injuries, their lives may be in danger," he stated.

HANDOUT / TAMAULIPAS CIVIL PROTECTION / AFP Handout picture by the Tamaulipas Civil Protection showing rescuers and members of Civil Protection working to rescue people who were trapped after a church roof collapsed in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas State, Mexico.

The disaster struck the coastal town of Ciudad Madero, in Tamaulipas state, with a Red Cross rescuer telling local media that 80 people had been in attendance at the Santa Cruz parish when the roof caved in.

"We are experiencing a very difficult moment... the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist," the bishop of the local diocese Jose Armando Alvarez said in a video posted to social media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708621878414234009 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier, ambulances, patrol cars and police and military personnel had rushed to the site, in addition to numerous people in search of family members who were in the church.

"We join in prayer with our sister diocese Tampico to intercede for our killed and injured brothers," the Archdiocese of Mexico posted on social media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708647737187504461 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Local media showed footage of dozens of people trying to hold up part of the collapsed structure with poles while others made their way through the wreckage in search of survivors.

In a scene reminiscent of earthquake recovery efforts, rescuers could be seen raising their fists in the air as a call for silence so they might hear any calls for help coming from people stuck under the wreckage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708624780469920058 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Security and civil protection forces are already dealing with the situation... to coordinate rescue plans," Villarreal had said earlier on social media platform X.

Ciudad Madero is a city of just over 200,000 people on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.