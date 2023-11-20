Libertarian candidate Javier Milei wins Argentina's presidential election

The Argentinian president-elect promises a 'reconstruction' of the country and an end to its 'decline' after his overwhelming double-digit win

Argentina elected Libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei, with an overwhelming lead, placing hope in his big promises for a country reeling from triple-digit inflation.

"Today begins the reconstruction of Argentina. Today begins the end of Argentina's decline," Milei said in his victory speech. "The model of decadence has come to an end. There is no way back."

With 55.7 percent of the vote, Milei thumped his rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who scored 44 percent of the vote and rapidly conceded defeat.The self-described "anarcho-capitalist" pulled off a massive upset by ousting the populist Peronist coalition which has long dominated Argentine politics.

Latin America's third-biggest economy has suffered decades of crises under interventionist governments big on welfare that resort to money printing to finance spending, fueling inflation, while borrowing heavily only to default on their debt, and strictly controlled access to U.S. dollars.

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Presidential candidate Javier Milei, right, celebrates with his sister Karina Milei during his victory speech after winning a presidential runoff election in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"There is no room for gradualism...or half-measures," warned Milei.

Milei's main platform has been a plan to ditch the ailing peso for the U.S. dollar and "dynamite" the Central Bank to do away with the "cancer of inflation."

However, analysts warn the country is too low on dollar reserves for the move to happen anytime soon.

(AP Photo/Mario De Fina) Presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition Javier Milei speaks to supporters as his girlfriend Fatima Florezi and his sister Mariana Milei, right, wave outside his campaign headquarters after winning the runoff election in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Milei, a 53-year-old economist with wild hair and thick sideburns, has drawn comparisons with former U.S. president Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro for his abrasive style and controversial remarks, both of whom congratulated the newly elected Argentinian.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington "(looks) forward to working with President-elect Milei and his government on shared priorities."

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished "good luck and success" to the new Argentine government.

Milei is against abortion, vowed to cut ties with key trading partners China and Brazil, insulted Pope Francis, questioned the death toll under Argentina's brutal dictatorship, and says humans are not behind climate change.

Earlier in his campaign he took to the stage wielding a powered-up chainsaw to symbolize the drastic cuts he plans to make to a bloated state.