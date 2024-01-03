3 Syrian and Lebanese nationals arrested in Argentina suspected of planning attack

Police are also investigating records of a suspicious package from Yemen that was set to be delivered to one of the suspects

Argentinian federal police arrested 3 Syrian and Lebanese nationals on Tuesday on suspicion of being linked to terror activities.

2 of the suspects were arrested in the center of the capital Buenos Aires, with the third arrested in the nearby suburb Avellaneda.

The 3 men reportedly arrived separately in the country, and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack. One of the detainees, of Syrian origin, was found to have Venezuelan and Colombian passports in his possession.

Records showed that a suspicious package originating from Yemen and weighing approximately 77 pounds (35 kilograms) was set to be delivered to the lodging where one of the suspects was staying. No further details were made available.

Police are currently searching the suspects' cell phones, on suspicion there may be additional operatives in their network.

Buenos Aires is currently hosting the 15th edition of the Pan-American Maccabean games, with over 4,000 Jewish athletes from 22 countries participating in the sporting event. Local police have been on heightened alert for the possibility of terror plots.

Argentina designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in July of 2019, and has countered the organization's money-laundering operations in an area called the "Triple Border" where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet, which is known as a hotbed of criminal activity.