Adolfo Macías, alias "Fito," a convicted leader of the notorious Los Choneros drug gang in Ecuador, has disappeared from the La Regional prison in the port city of Guayaquil.

Authorities are now investigating whether he managed to escape, as he did a decade ago from another facility.

Ecuadorian authorities reported on Sunday that Macías was not in his cell, raising concerns about his sudden disappearance. By Monday, authorities had not located him, and the circumstances surrounding his absence remain unclear.

Macías, convicted of drug trafficking, murder, and organized crime, was serving a 34-year sentence. He was scheduled for a transfer to a maximum-security facility in Guayaquil on Sunday. However, the precise details of his disappearance are yet to be disclosed by the country's correctional system office.

Los Choneros, the gang led by "Fito," has been implicated in a surge of violence in Ecuador, with links to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel. Last year, the gang gained international attention after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, although authorities haven't directly accused Macías or his group of involvement in the murder.

The prison break is not Macías's first; in February 2013, he managed to escape from a maximum-security facility but was recaptured a few weeks later.

The recent escape raises questions about the security measures in Ecuadorian prisons, where rival gangs, often connected to international cartels, engage in violent struggles for control over drug trafficking routes and territory, even from within detention facilities. The ongoing violence has resulted in a significant number of inmate deaths, totaling at least 400 since 2021, according to authorities.

