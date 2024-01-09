Armed men storm TV studio in Ecuador amid growing security concerns

In Ecuador, a group of armed men forcefully entered a live television studio and threatened staff during a live broadcast.

The intrusion occurred at the TC station in the city of Guayaquil on Tuesday, where individuals wearing hoods and carrying guns interrupted the live transmission. Staff members were compelled to lie on the floor before the live feed was abruptly cut off.

The invasion of the TC studios coincided with the imposition of a 60-day state of emergency in Ecuador on Monday. This move followed the mysterious disappearance of a convicted gang leader from his prison cell, prompting heightened tensions and security concerns across the nation.

The hooded gunmen were observed leaving the TC studios, and law enforcement, including national police units from Quito and Guayaquil, swiftly responded to the scene. The country's national police force confirmed that studio staff had been successfully evacuated, and later announced the arrest of several suspects linked to the intrusion.

In the aftermath of the incident, President Daniel Noboa took decisive action by signing an executive order declaring an internal armed conflict. Additionally, he designated several organized crime groups as "terrorist organizations" and "non-state actors." This move underscores the severity of the security situation in Ecuador, prompting the government to take measures to address the rising threats.

The University of Guayaquil announced the suspension of all academic and administrative activities in response to the widespread social unrest triggered by recent events. The state of emergency declared by President Noboa has already seen the kidnapping of at least seven police officers by gang members.

The security measures were implemented following the disappearance of the leader of the Los Choneros gang from a maximum-security prison on Sunday, coupled with the escape of nearly 40 other inmates from a prison in Riobamba.