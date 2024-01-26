Reiterating support for Israel, Argentina's Milei says will visit 'in coming weeks'

Argentina's President Javier Milei said on Friday he would travel to Israel in the "coming weeks," one of his first overseas trips since the economist took office last month after pledging strong support for Israel during his campaign.

The libertarian firebrand has emerged as one of Israel's most enthusiastic champions on the world stage.

Milei was speaking during a Holocaust remembrance event in Buenos Aires, where he signaled support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

The leader added that Argentina would "not remain silent in the face of Hamas terror, we demand the immediate release of all hostages, including our 11 Argentine compatriots."