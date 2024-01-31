Brazil's Lula dismisses intelligence chief amid espionage allegations

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil has removed the second-ranking official from the country's intelligence services, Alessandro Moretti, who is under investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal espionage.

The investigation includes suspicions of spying on several politicians and public figures during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency (2019-2022). The Federal Police suspect Moretti of being part of a clandestine network that utilized Israeli spyware, FirstMile, for unauthorized surveillance.

The inquiry extends to Carlos Bolsonaro, a city councilor in Rio de Janeiro and the second son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Federal police executed searches in various Brazilian states, including Carlos Bolsonaro's residence and office.

AP Photo/Bruna Prado

Investigative actions also targeted a residence where Jair Bolsonaro and his first three sons were located in Angra dos Reis, approximately 95 miles from Rio de Janeiro.

Lula's decision to dismiss Moretti was published in the Official Journal on Tuesday. The former president expressed discontent, alleging persecution by the current government. During an interview with CBN radio on Tuesday, Lula dismissed the allegations as "nonsense."

AP Photo/Andre Penner

The investigation revolves around the suspected use of Israeli spyware, FirstMile, in the illegal interception of communications involving numerous officials, politicians, and public figures. The espionage activities are believed to have taken place during Bolsonaro's tenure as president. The Federal Police's searches were part of efforts to gather evidence related to these allegations.

Lula, who assumed the presidency in January 2023, has been dealing with various challenges, including political and economic issues.