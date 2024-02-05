Devastating fires kill 112 in Chile, emergency measures enforced

A relentless wave of fires in Chile has left a devastating trail of destruction, claiming the lives of 112 people, with hundreds still missing.

Central Chile, particularly the coastal towns of Viña del Mar and Valparaíso, has been most severely impacted by the fires, prompting a state of emergency and imposing a curfew in the worst-affected areas.

The fires, exacerbated by intense heat, prolonged drought, and fierce winds, ignited late last week and rapidly escalated over the weekend. The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, declared it the most severe disaster since the earthquake and tsunami of 2010, which resulted in approximately 500 fatalities.

Emergency response efforts have mobilized a force of 3,000 firefighters, soldiers, and volunteers to combat the fires that have already damaged 14,000 houses. Drone footage captured today in the Viña del Mar region reveals entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble, while surviving homes stand shrouded in soot and ash.

Boric, in a press conference on Sunday, emphasized the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the crisis. The declaration of a state of emergency and imposition of a curfew underscore the severity of the ongoing situation.

As of the latest update, emergency forces are actively engaged in battling 165 active fires across the affected regions.